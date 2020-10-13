Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) has announced additional student groups as part of the district’s phase-in process for returning students to school.
Beginning on Monday, October 19, four-year-old kindergarten and second grade students will transition to face-to-face learning five days a week. In addition, special education resource students and English Language Learner students in grades 3-12 (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday) will transition to face-to-face learning four days a week.
Families with students in these groups should contact their child’s school if they have any questions about the upcoming change.
At a meeting on September 28, school board trustees approved superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas’s recommendation to begin the phase-in approach. With that approval, the district transitioned five-year-old kindergarten and first grade students on October 12.
As the student phase-in continues, the school district will be diligent and consistent with enforcing safety guidelines and protocols. Parents are asked to talk with students about the requirements for wearing face coverings. Families are also asked to remember that student temperature checks will be done every day.
Superintendent Thomas said, “I ask that parents have discussions with their students about the importance of frequent hand washing, the use of hand sanitizer, and the need to socially distance. Our goal is to provide the safest learning environment possible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.