Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) Superintendent, Dr. Ameca Thomas, announced that, beginning next Monday, October 26, 2020, LCSD 55 would expand the number of students in face-to-face learning environments.
Thomas said, “We are pleased to announce that all elementary students (preK – 5th grade) plus 6th and 12th grade students will be returning to campuses next week. All elementary students will attend five days each week. The 6th and 12th grade students will attend four days each week but still do eLearning on Wednesdays.”
Students currently attending four or five days (4K – 2nd Grade plus special education and ESOL students) will continue on their current schedules.
Seventh through eleventh graders will continue to operate on a hybrid schedule until additional materials arrive to make full face-to-face five days per week classes possible for all students.
LCSD 55 recently received a shipment of Plexiglas that allows them to reduce the social distancing requirement from six feet to three feet and thereby increase the number of students on campuses. LCSD 55 has not received all of the Plexiglas ordered yet but they continue to expect more shipments, which will permit future expansion of face-to-face instruction.
“We want to caution everyone that this does not mean the pandemic is subsiding,” added Thomas. “It only means we now have the resources we need to more effectively use the spaces we have while maintaining social distancing and observing all other safety protocols.”
LCSD 55 continues to monitor the cases among students and staff at each district location and provides updated numbers each Friday in a dashboard found on the district’s website at https://www.laurens55.org/. As of Friday, October 16, 2020, there was a total of 88 staff and students in isolation (symptomatic or tested positive for COVID-19) or quarantine (close contact with positive case). This is approximately 2.2% of the total on-campus population of staff and students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.