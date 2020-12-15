Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) announced on Tuesday that they will return to school after the holiday break in eLearning for all grades.
Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas said, “After reviewing the spike in cases and quarantines following the Thanksgiving holiday, we determined that the safety of our students and staff warrants a shift to eLearning for the first week following the winter holidays.”
With this action, LCSD 55 will re-open on January 4, 2021 in the eLearning model, which still includes periods of live virtual instruction from teachers.
“We are asking the community to observe quarantine protocols as much as possible during that week. We believe this will allow us to return to full 5-day per week face-to-face instruction on January 11, 2021 with minimal disruptions in operations thereafter,” notes Thomas.
These changes do not affect students who attend Laurens County Virtual Academy.
Student Nutrition Services Director Wanda Knight added, “We will provide curbside meal pick-up at our schools from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, January 4 – 6, 2021. The Wednesday meal pick-up will include meals for Wednesday – Friday for that week.”
In addition to this precautionary measure, LCSD 55 is urging staff, students, and the entire community to observe COVID-19 safety protocols over the holidays. This includes the wearing of facemasks, social distancing, limiting the number of people at social gatherings, and other precautions recommended by health authorities.
“We want everyone to have a joyous holiday season but we certainly urge caution to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” added Thomas. “We want our students and staff to be healthy and back in our buildings as we continue to recover from the impact of this devastating pandemic.”
Post-Thanksgiving spikes caused both the Waterloo Elementary School and Sanders Middle School campuses to move to all eLearning prior to the holiday break.
