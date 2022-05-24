The Laurens County School District 55 board of trustees unanimously approved a modified school calendar beginning with the 2023-2024 school year.
In preparation for the vote, district officials did their due diligence on vetting the modified calendar, traditional calendar and year-round calendar. District 55 worked with Laurens County School District 56, a joint calendar committee, teachers, schools and the community to get feedback on the three options.
A community survey was sent out, garnering 783 responses. Out of the District 55 teachers on the joint calendar committee, 100 percent voted for the modified calendar. From the community survey, 48 percent of parents preferred the modified calendar and 75 percent of teachers preferred the modified calendar.
The modified calendar includes the following highlights:
- July 26-28, 31- Professional development
- August 1 – First day for students
- October 2-13 – Fall break
- November 22-24 – Thanksgiving holiday
- December 20-29, January 1-2 – Winter holiday
- January 4 – Students return
- March 26-29, April 1-5 – Spring break
- May 31 – Last day for students, graduation
All calendar options, including the modified calendar, include 180 student days and 10 staff development days.
