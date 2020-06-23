Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) will have familiar faces on their administrative teams for the 2020–21 school year.
The Board of Trustees approved new assistant principals for both Gray Court-Owings Elementary/Middle School (GCO) and Laurens District 55 High School (LDHS) after vacancies were created by the appointment of Farrell Thomas and Lewis Compton as principals at Waterloo Elementary School and Laurens Middle School respectively.
Brook England will be the new assistant principal at GCO. England has worked in LCSD 55 for the last 20 years in a variety of roles, most recently as an instructional coach and an upper elementary Montessori teacher.
England obtained her bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Clemson University and has a Master of Education degree from Lander University and a Master of School Leadership degree from Furman University. England received her literacy teacher certification from the University of South Carolina.
In response to her appointment, England said, "I'm excited to be given this new opportunity of being assistant principal at Gray Court-Owings School. I'm looking forward to working with our staff and parents to ensure all students reach their full potential."
Kimberly Penland, principal at GCO, said, "I am looking forward to having Mrs. England join the administrative team at GCO. She has already been a part of the GCO family as a teacher and instructional coach. She will be able to transition to the assistant principal position very easily and continue the work that we all are doing to provide a safe, welcoming, and productive educational environment for all of our students."
Andy Entrekin has been named the new assistant principal at LDHS. Entrekin has 21 years of service with LCSD 55, serving as the LCSD 55 band coordinator for grades 6–12. He graduated from the University of South Carolina (USC) with a bachelor's degree in Music Education and completed his Master of Education and Administration at USC in 2019.
Entrekin said, "I look forward to the opportunity to serve the students of Laurens District 55 High School in a new capacity. Just like Mrs. Faulkner and many members of the LDHS staff, being a Laurens County native has always motivated me to provide the best educational opportunities for a place I have been privileged to call home. It is my hope to assist the entire administrative team in making sure our students and staff get the best resources and support to help the next generation of LDHS graduates."
While Entrekin will no longer be the band coordinator, LCSD 55 has found an outstanding replacement in Sara Glogowski. She joins the LDHS staff from Dixie High School.
LDHS Principal Tina Faulker had this to say about Entrekin: "He has been working with our team for the past two years, so he can continue the culture we have established at LDHS. Andy is experienced with managing and excelling with large groups such as the band program; thus, he will add this knowledge and expertise to our team! We are excited to have him join us as an administrator at Laurens High School."
