Laurens County School District 55 recently announced 24-hour access to a free tutoring service available to all students in the district.
“This is not a general tutoring session,” said Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas. “The chat can last as long as needed in order to guide the student to understanding.”
Subjects covered through Tutor.com include all core subject areas, computer literacy, ESOL, study skills, parent coaching, and lots more. Spanish-speaking tutors are available in all core subject areas.
Creating a Tutor.com account is not required, but students who are 14 years of age or older can create a free account to access additional services including help with ACT/SAT/AP prep as well as math and essay reviews. For example, students can upload a paper to receive a substantive review of their writing and areas of strengths and weakness.
Access to Tutor.com is easy using the following steps:
1. Visit www.scdiscus.org.
2. Click “A-Z” at the top of the page. Scroll down to “Tutor.com.”
3. Click the letter “T” and
4. Click “Connect to a tutor now.”
5. Select the topic, subject, and grade level, and type a specific question to be connected to a tutor.
The tutor will then guide the student via a chat box and shared whiteboard. Students can also request to voice chat with the tutor.
“I encourage all students and parents to take advantage of this great opportunity,” noted Thomas.
Tutor.com is provided through a $1.5 million partnership of the South Carolina Department of Education and the South Carolina State Library to address the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The three-year partnership is funded through American Rescue Plan’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) funds.
