The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) has included Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) in the Waterford Upstart Family Engagement Project grant.
The program empowers parents and caregivers of young learners as the first teacher in the home. The learning model uses research-based early learning software technology. Four-year-old kindergarten (4K) students will be provided with computer-adaptive instruction at home alongside personalized support from Waterford Upstart’s family education liaisons.
This initiative will provide young learners in LCSD 55 additional support to ensure kindergarten readiness. Each four-year-old student will receive a highly-personalized curriculum in math, science, and reading aligned with the South Carolina Early Learning Standards. To achieve desired outcomes, students need to use the program 15-20 minutes a day, five days a week.
As a result of the grant, this program will be offered at no cost to each 4K student’s family. Each participating student will also receive a computer to use at home.
Waterford Upstart representatives will hold parent orientation sessions in district schools. The orientation will include an overview of the program, distribution of electronic devices, and providing a hotspot if needed.
Belen Reyes, a 4K parent at Waterloo Elementary School (WES), is already looking forward to this program to help her child, Kivi. Reyes said, “I appreciate this being offered. I will do what I can at home to help Kivi learn.”
Tom Adkins, another 4K parent at WES, said, “Anything on top of the 4K program offered outside of school is something I greatly welcome.”
Participation in the Waterford Upstart Family Engagement Program does not require classroom time. LCSD 55 teachers will be the encouragers and cheerleaders for promoting the use of this program in the homes of all 4K students.
Some district teachers participated in the Waterford Upstart program overview virtual meeting on January 4. Teachers will also receive training on how to utilize the various reports that will be beneficial to offer support at school.
Abigail Kittrick, a 4K teacher at WES, is very optimistic about the program. She said, “I believe the Waterford program will benefit students who actively participate. This is great for low-income areas such as Waterloo and Laurens District 55. This will show parents the step-by-step process on how to help their children succeed.”
E.B. Morse Elementary School 4K teacher Haymes Harlan adds, “This program will help students continue their education outside of school with the help of their parents. I believe that the Waterford program will be very beneficial to all 4K students. With this access at home, students will be able to grow academically by furthering their education in alphabet recognition, letter sound recognition, number recognition, and beginning how to read. With Waterford, students will be able to come in the next day refreshed and educated.”
Laurens Elementary School 4K teacher Heather Coggins said, “Any program that encourages academics in a fun way and includes the family as a whole is beneficial for all students.”
LCSD 55 invites parents and guardians of all four-year-old children in the community to register for the district’s pre-kindergarten program, a high-quality learning experience designed to build a solid foundation for their student’s future success. Waterford Upstart at home, coupled with the district’s 4K program, will help prepare students for kindergarten while building confidence in early learners and their parents/guardians to support them academically.
The SCDE and LCSD 55 share a mutual interest in the education of four-year-old students through the Child Early Reading Development and Education Program (CERDEP). As part of the Waterford Upstart program, parents/guardians will participate in support sessions and receive one-on-one support.
"Waterford Upstart is a fun, engaging program that provides many educational resources to our families and students at the beginning of their educational journey,” noted Jennifer Abercrombie, Executive Director of Elementary Education. “We are delighted to provide this jumpstart for success to all our 4-year-old kindergarten students and families."
“We know that early childhood experiences are important and affect the development of the brain’s architecture. This development provides the foundation for all future learning. We want every child to have the best foundation possible so they can start kindergarten with the skills necessary to be confident individuals ready to learn,” stated Dr. Ameca Thomas, LCSD 55 Superintendent. “We are so excited to be able to offer this opportunity to our early learners to give every child, in every classroom, a strong start to be successful in school and life. This is also a wonderful opportunity and support system for our parents.”
