Laurens School District 55 is partnering with Mako Medical, an approved DHEC vendor, to offer free PCR COVID-19 testing for students and staff.
Staff and students that are symptomatic or asymptomatic can be tested unlimited times. Test results will be available in 24 to 48 hours.
On Monday, January 3, testing will be available at the district office from 8am-noon, Gray Court-Owings School and Hickory Tavern School from 1pm-3pm.
Testing will be available each week by the following schedule:
District Office: M, W, F from 2pm to 5pm
Hickory Tavern School: Tuesday from 8am-10am
Ford Elementary: Tuesday from 12pm-2pm
Gray Court-Owings School: Thursday from 7:30am-10am
