Laurens School District 55 hosted a school board work session Wednesday morning to discuss the 2020-2021 learning model options, discuss what the school board expects of the superintendent, and what the superintendent expects of the school board.
Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas requested the board to change the start of the school year one week earlier, on August 24. This change is because the state requires 5 Learning Evaluation Analysis Prepare (LEAP) days for K5 through 8th grade. Those days have to begin 5 days before the start of school. These days could be used for various things to help transition back into school learning. They will receive funding for those 5 days.
Along with the new start date, there is a need to adjust the start time for schools because of social distancing on buses. The elementary would stay the same, 7:50, middle school would be 8:15 and high school pushed back to 8:40. The district is looking into the cost of this and hopes to find funding.
Most routes will keep the same driver. The director of transportation for the district is working on a plan for how many students ride the buses and how many routes will be needed. The state recommendation is half the capacity of students on the bus at one time.
Buses will be sanitized in the morning and afternoon and if the bus does multiple routes, they will need to be wiped down in between routes. The district will be provided the sprayers and chemicals needed to spray the buses, 1 or 2 sprayers per bus parking lot. If parents can provide transportation they will be encouraged to do so to cut back on the number of students on the bus.
Social distancing on the buses will be outlined during the expectations read to the student at the beginning of the school year. They are looking into the cost of having an assistant on the buses to help make sure the students are following the social distancing rules.
In a survey to parents, 89.4% said yes to having their child’s temperature taken before entering the bus or school building.
In other results, 41.1% said no to their elementary age students wearing a mask, 22.6% said yes. 24.1% said yes to middle school age wearing a mask, 29.9% said no. 26.7% of parents with high school students said yes to their child wearing a mask, 26.3% said no.
54.1% said yes to extending eLearning for a semester, as a worst-case scenario and 45.9% said no.
With the rise in COVID-19, are you comfortable sending your child to school, 53.6% of parents said they were and 46.4 said no.
Option 1, component 1 for the 2020-2021 school year will be the eLearning option. Teachers would report to their classrooms to teach lessons that are live-streamed and recorded. Students will be able to interact with the teachers. Students will have a daily schedule. There will be guidelines on taking attendance during the live stream and those watching the recorded lessons. The record lessons can be used for students not able to watch the live stream or for review.
Option 1, component 2 would be a hybrid face-to-face. Students will be divided into two groups who will attend school during the different parts of the week. The purpose is to be able to follow social distancing guidelines. One group will attend Monday and Tuesday and the other Thursday and Friday. Different options are being looked into for Wednesday. Siblings will be able to attend on the same days. Online learning will be used on the days they are not there for face-to-face instruction.
Option 1, component 3 is traditional face-to-face that will be an option once they can assure the health of students.
They are waiting on guidelines of the steps to take if a student is exposed to or has COVID-19.
Option 2 is a virtual academy as an option. It will have students assigned to their home school and will have a daily schedule of virtual daily instruction. These lessons will also be recorded in case a student has to miss the regular instruction time.
This would use existing teachers. Professional development training will be provided for those teachers. There is also a partnership between District 55 and District 56 that could be explored if approved. District 55 can offer this option even if District 56 does not. It will be a commitment for at least one semester.
After the work session ended, the board went into the called school board meeting.
Virtual learning academy registration will be recommended to begin as soon as this option is approved.
Teachers are looking to be required to wear a mask or face shield. The state will provide some of these and the district will be providing them as well if face-to-face learning will be going on in the fall.
Students would be recommended to wear a mask but not required. Those will be provided if a student does insist on wearing one. Hand sanitizer stations will be posted throughout the schools and frequent hand washing will be encouraged.
Cleaning measures have been outlined and the state will be doing some of the things needed to follow the guidelines. Training will be provided for those responsible for cleaning. Protective shields will be installed through the district where needed.
Virtual learning training will be provided for teachers. Training will be provided for different areas of the district to make sure all guidelines and procedures are being followed.
Dr. Thomas believes if they open the registration for the virtual academy so they can get a better understanding of the number of students. Once they have the numbers, they will be able to decide on an option for the remaining students.
A motion was voted on for Laurens District 55 and Laurens District 56 to work together on a virtual academy and if Laurens District 56 does not move forward with it that Laurens District 55 can. The registration period will be between July 9 until July 17. The motion was passed unanimously.
A motion was made to table the other options of the school restart until they have a number for those enrolling in the virtual options. It was passed unanimously.
A motion was made to revise the 2020-2021 calendar with LEAP days and changing April 2 a half-day and June 3 a whole day. It was unanimously passed.
