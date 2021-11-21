Laurens County School District 55 will host their next virtual parent academy on Thursday, Dec. 9 from 6-7pm.
The topic will be social-emotional learning: strengthening the mental health of children and teenagers. The session will be led by Tom McSheehy from the Teaching Heart Institute.
The challenges, stress, and isolation of the pandemic have created a lot of mental health issues in children and adolescents. National pediatrician organizations say that the mental health crisis among children is now a national emergency.
Social-emotional learning (SEL) at home and at school is a powerful way to strengthen the mental health of children and adolescents.
Come learn what SEL is, why it is so important, and some simple, quick SEL activities that parents can do to support the mental health of their children. At-home SEL activities that are available online for Laurens County parents will be explained.
Register here and join to be entered for door prizes including gift certificates for local businesses.
