The Department of Social Services (DSS) and the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) are working to provide Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to qualifying children across South Carolina.
All households with potentially eligible students are strongly encouraged to validate their address in the DSS P-EBT Address Portal on or before March 19, 2021.
All students in Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) are eligible to receive these benefits because the district is participating in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service. The CEP is a non-pricing meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income areas.
The CEP allows the nation’s highest poverty schools and districts to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all enrolled students without collecting household applications.
Households with eligible students are strongly encouraged to validate their address in the DSS P-EBT Address Portal on or before March 19, 2021.The P-EBT Address Portal is located on the DSS website, at https://benefitsportal.dss.sc.gov/#/pebt/addressverification.
To find a child in the Address Portal, the parent must have: Student Last Name, Date of Birth, Student ID, School District, and School Name. Every LCSD 55 student was sent home with a letter this week to provide these details, including the student ID number needed for the validation process.
The government bases the benefit amount for each child on a daily rate of $6.82, multiplied by the number of days the student attends school virtually every month. South Carolina will issue P-EBT benefits retroactively and on a staggered issuance schedule.
The initial round of P-EBT cards will be mailed out by April 16, 2021, to qualifying students who were eligible based on at least one day of virtual school attendance between September 1, 2020, and December 31, 2020. If a student remains eligible through the end of the school year, the government will load additional P-EBT benefits onto that same P-EBT card in April, May, and July 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.