Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) will be part of a Virtual Career Fair sponsored by Education Week on Thursday, March 25, from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Attendees will be able to find out everything they want to know about working in LCSD 55. Human Resource staff from LCSD 55 will be on hand to actively engage with interested applicants. Participants will be able to learn more about current job openings and submit their resumes for immediate consideration.
Interested parties must register for the event at https://app.brazenconnect.com/events/VgpOQ/login. Participants will create an account or log in and upload their resumes to provide recruiters with immediate access.
The virtual career fair will provide information about current job openings and allow participants to explore and find a just-right job. The career fair is free and open to anyone interested in pursuing a variety of careers in education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.