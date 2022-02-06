Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) is participating in the Greenville Drive Reading All-Stars Challenge.
Started in 2008 in collaboration with the Greenville Drive and Michelin, the Reading All-Stars Challenge focuses on using fun, excitement, and baseball to encourage students to read. All students in pre-K through 8th grade in LCSD 55 may participate in this incentive program aimed at promoting reading and academic success.
Students who wish to participate in this exciting challenge need to complete and return the registration form provided by their school. Participants will then keep a reading record from January 31 through March 4. Requirements for students in grades pre-K through 5th grade include reading five books. Students in grades 6, 7, and 8 are required to read 500 pages.
At the end of the challenge, reading records will be returned to the school librarian and students who meet the reading requirements will be given a voucher to attend the Greenville Drive baseball game on Sunday, April 24, at 3:30 p.m.
“This is a fun way to encourage reading among students and families,” said Dr. Ameca Thomas, Superintendent of LCSD 55. “We know that literacy is the foundation of all learning, and we are very happy to be able to provide this incentive for our students in pre-K through 8th grade.”
Students who attend the game will be recognized before the game. They will also receive a t-shirt, certificate of appreciation, a book, and a decal. Opportunities for interaction with the mascot and players will be arranged during the event as well.
Officials noted that attendance at the Greenville Drive baseball game is not a district event. Parents are responsible for transportation and supervision of their students.
