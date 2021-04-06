Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) is participating in National Library Week. The official National Library Week is April 4 - 10, 2021.
Since LCSD 55 schools will be on spring break that week, the district will honor National Library Week from April 11 – 17, 2021. National Library Week is a time to celebrate our nation’s libraries, library workers’ contributions and promote library use and support.
Each year, The American Library Association (ALA) chooses a different theme. This year the theme is “Welcome to Your Library,” and LCSD 55 is ready to celebrate all that our school libraries have to offer students. Libraries foster a lifelong love of reading and encourage thinking, creativity and inspire young imaginations.
School library programs encourage students to work together using new technologies alongside one another in English language classes. Library staff also partner with other campus and district staff members to actively engage with the people they serve, always striving to meet students’ core needs.
“I am excited to celebrate National Library Week to continue promoting literacy and the many innovative ways libraries, teacher-librarians, and library staff continues to shape the world of education and beyond. Libraries today have transformed into forward-thinking exploration centers. Students do more than check out books and find a quiet space away from class. They come to the library for makerspace activities, coding activities, real-world life lessons, and STEAM/STEM lessons.” said Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas.
The focus of libraries in LCSD 55 will be on poetry since April is Poetry Month. Librarians will have poetry choice boards and create blackout poetry and digital spine poetry with students. A blackout poem involves using a marker (usually black) on an established text (such as a newspaper) and marking through words until the poet forms a poem with the remaining words. Digital or book spine poetry involves organizing or arranging the titles on books’ spines to compose a poem.
LCSD 55 libraries will also offer students an opportunity to take care of fines related to lost or damaged books at half-price through the end of May. As summer approaches, the librarians will also encourage students to apply for a public library card to have continued access to reading material. The libraries are currently working with the Laurens County Public Library to plan for their summer reading collaboration and promotion.
