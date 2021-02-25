Ribbon cutting ceremonies were recently held at each of Laurens County School District #55’s (LCSD 55) six elementary school campuses.
The machines accept tokens and are filled with age appropriate reading materials for the elementary students. Each elementary campus has established a criteria for the students to earn tokens for use in the vending machines. From writing tasks, to point sheets, to random drawings, every student will have the opportunity to earn tokens and select books for their personal home library.
“We are ecstatic about having a book vending machine in all of our elementary schools,” said Dr. Ameca Thomas, LCSD 55 Superintendent. “Once we heard about this opportunity we knew it was something that we wanted to bring to Laurens County School District 55. We want to make literacy and learning exciting and fun. The Book Vending machines are part of our plan to make literacy a priority and motivate children to become better readers.”
Students can earn gold coins and use them to get free books that they get to keep and take home.
Thomas added, “We believe that the combination of vending books and our own personalized incentive system could bridge the gap between literacy and engagement. This is just another strategy to help achieve literacy for ALL students. We want to bring engagement and excitement to reading books.”
The ribbon-cutting ceremonies at each elementary school generated excitement among the students and made their eyes light up.
“This is just one more tool that we expect to bring more positive changes to our literacy rates. It is all part of our Literacy Intervention Program to promote reading skills, increase reading levels, and spark the fire for reading in our district,” said Thomas. “I could not wait to bring this to our students and our families. We want students and families to be lifelong learners and readers.”
