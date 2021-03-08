Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) has scheduled two vaccination clinics for staff who want the COVID-19 vaccine.
As vaccination Phase 1B, which includes educators, begins on Monday, March 8, LCSD 55 has made arrangements with Prisma Health and Self Regional Medical Center to administer Pfizer vaccines to their employees.
Prisma Health will sponsor the first vaccine clinic on Monday, March 15 from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. at The Ridge at Laurens. There will be 275 vaccine doses reserved for LCSD 55 employees and administered that afternoon, with approximately 75 vaccinations per hour.
At the time of the first vaccine, Prisma Health will schedule the appointment for the second dose. Employees will need a MyChart account to record the initial vaccination and schedule an appointment for the required follow-up dose. Volunteers from LCSD 55 will be assisting the Prisma Health staff during the vaccination clinic.
Self Regional Medical Center will conduct a first-dose vaccination clinic on Saturday, March 20, beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the Self Regional Healthcare/Express Medical Care site at 22580 Highway 76 East, Suite 300 in Laurens.
Self Regional expects to administer 24 vaccinations every 15 minutes. LCSD 55 will submit a list of employees who opt for this vaccination clinic, and Self Regional will schedule appointments alphabetically. Self Regional will administer second doses in the same manner on April 17.
Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas said, “We appreciate the partnership we have with Prisma Health and Self Regional Medical Center. These healthcare providers have been very responsive to our needs in scheduling vaccination clinics for the employees of LCSD 55. I am grateful that we can take this step to help combat the spread of COVID-19 and to continue providing a safe learning environment.”
“While we do not anticipate having to do so, should the health care providers need to change the clinics’ dates to impact a school day, we may have to implement an eLearning day,” added Thomas. “Also, as we continue to work with the health care providers in planning the second dose, there is still the possibility of an eLearning day for students to help get employees vaccinated.”
