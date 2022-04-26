School safety is at the forefront of communities throughout the nation. It is also the priority for Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55).
The school district is partnering with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and the Laurens City Police Department to provide safe teaching and learning environments for students and staff. Officials from LCSD 55 and law enforcement agencies have reviewed district safety protocols and determined strategies to help strengthen safety at school campuses.
One of the recommended strategies is the addition of two K-9 article dogs that will be always at the ready and present in schools throughout the school district.
K-9 article dogs are in fact law enforcement officers, trained specifically for firearms detection including explosives and black powder. The utilization of K-9 article dogs will provide services at campuses to detect unlawful articles, and to also serve as a deterrant to individuals who may consider having these items on school campuses.
The cost of each K-9 article dog is just under $10,000. This cost includes a fully trained dog, 20 on-site training sessions and lodging for the handler, leashes, and other training materials.
LCSD 55 has a goal to provide one K-9 article dog for the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and one for the Laurens City Police Department.
In order to do this, the school district is asking for community assistance with covering the associated costs. A GoFundMe account has been established for raising the needed funds. Any additional funds raised beyond the required $20,000 will be directed to gun safety curriculum for students in kindergarten through grade 12, metal detectors, and wands.
Utilization of the two K-9 article dogs will also extend into the community. The K-9s may be used in the event of a bomb threat to a business or industry, in the retrieval of firearms used during the commission of a crime, during community events and in various other ways as needed.
To make a contribution, visit https://gofund.me/542496e7. For more information, please contact Jody Penland, Assistant Superintendent for Pupil Services, at jpenland@laurens55.org or at 864-984-3568.
