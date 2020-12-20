LCSD 55 has received a $60,000 grant from the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) for the Laurens District 55 African American History Institute.
According to Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas, “This will provide multi-day field experiences for teachers to engage in research related to African American History in South Carolina. The group will create inquiry-based instructional units to provide the foundation for seamless instruction of content organized by the 2019 South Carolina Social Studies College- and Career-Ready Standards for elementary and middle school students.”
Field experiences will include visits to locations across the state, including The Penn Center, research archives located in the College of Charleston, and Historically Black Universities located in Orangeburg and Columbia. Teachers will also visit the State House, the State Museum, and the State Library to investigate primary and secondary sources available in archives.
Teachers will participate in workshops at these locations to learn how to glean relevant information from primary and secondary sources. The field experience will culminate with a visit to the Upcountry History Museum and the Laurens County Museum to investigate local connections with African American History presented across the state.
Teachers will collect materials to be used in a text set made up of primary and secondary sources. All lessons will be designed to require students to employ the skills and themes embedded in the units.
Thomas added, “We are excited to be a part of this research and development process. The units developed by the teachers selected for the program will deepen both staff and student understanding of the richness of African American History in South Carolina and our country.”
