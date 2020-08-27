A recent survey found that 40% of children do not have reliable internet and almost 40% are without access to functioning devices.
The closure of schools in March exacerbated an existing crisis in education for children in poverty, millions of whom do not have access to enable virtual learning. These children are isolated without educational support and are falling further behind.
Recently, to help address the widening digital divide, education and technology companies came together to announce a first of its kind grant: Creating Learning Connections (CLC) grant. The grant aims to provide a holistic learning experience to students in the U.S., most notably those impacted by COVID-19. This includes providing families with laptops, internet connectivity, and LEGO Education learning solutions, which teach students STEM concepts with LEGO bricks.
As a part of this initiative, Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) will receive:
- 350 fully configured Chromebooks
- 81 LEGO Education Early Simple Machine Sets for grades K-2
- 188 LEGO Education Simple Machine Sets for grades 3-5
- 81 LEGO Education Simple & Powered Machines for grades 4-8
- A $4,000 stipend to help subsidize the cost of internet for the families you serve
As one of the 45 nationwide recipients of this grant (one of only two districts in South Carolina), the district will look forward to seeing how these tools further the education of students.
With the cancellation of several of STEM related activities and programs due to the pandemic, (STEM Saturdays, STEM Summer Robotics Camp, etc.) these resources will provide additional enrichment activities in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics for students.
This grant from FirstBook, Intel, LEGO, and CDW is allowing the district to provide additional updated technology and STEM activities and is helping reduce the digital divide for students.
