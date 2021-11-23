Laurens District 55 has seen marked improvement in their latest Cognia Diagnostic Review report as reported to the board of trustees on Monday.
The Cognia Standards Diagnostic is used by a Diagnostic Review Team to evaluate the institution's effectiveness based on the Cognia's Performance Standards identified as essential for realizing growth and sustainable improvement in underperforming schools.
The diagnostic consists of three components built around each of the three Domains: Leadership Capacity, Learning Capacity, and Resource Capacity. Point values are established within the diagnostic, and a percentage of the points earned by the institution for each Essential Standard is calculated. Results are reported within four categories: Impacting, Improving, Initiating, and Insufficient.
The average for all institutions ranged on a scale of 100 to 400. In the past five years, institutions have ranged from 278.8 - 283.33 but the latest report had District 55 at 338.06, according to Dr. Anna Brink, Director of Federal Programs, Accountability, and Professional Development.
In other business, there will be a virtual town hall meeting on November 30 at 6 pm. Questions can be submitted on www.laurens55.org.
The district's next virtual parent academy will be on December 9 from 6 - 7 pm. The topic for this meeting will be social-emotional learning. You can register on the website and be entered for door prizes.
The public is invited to review textbooks and instructional materials that can be used by District 55. They are on display at 15 locations through December 9. More details can be found at www.ed.sc.gov. Feedback is welcomed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.