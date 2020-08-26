District 55 has received three Growing 21st-century community learning grants that will serve all elementary and middle schools. The grants total $260,000 each and are for four years.
The combined program will serve 300 students daily. This will also support 30 weeks of before and after school academic support and enrichment as well as 30 days of summer programming.
Each media center will be provided $500 to offset the cost of materials not returned at the end of the previous school year. They each will also have two additional book charts, one which will be used for curbside pickup for students enrolled in the virtual academy.
Leap Week for Laurens District 55 will begin next week. Students in grades K through 9th grade will be participating. District 55 chose to include 9th grade, while most stopped at 8th grade. The funds for LEAP week are provided by the CARES Act.
Leap week is being used to prepare students to return to school but also to assess them to see where the school can correctly provide instruction to the students. Each grade level will be involved in activities to create a baseline for the students. It is also to help students get to know their teachers, which will help with the social and emotional health of the students.
Students in sixth and ninth grade will be using this time to also get accustomed to their new school. There will be tours and scavenger hunts to assure the students get used to their new surroundings.
Leap week will also help evaluate technology by having students log on at the same time each day. Teachers will be able to show students how to log on to the programs that they will be using and set up a routine for them.
The district also hopes to have some professional development throughout the week for teachers as well.
