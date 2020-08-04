Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) recently released its full plan for reopening school buildings on September 8, 2020, the first day of school for all students.
The plan, titled LCSD 55 Returns: Reopening Plan, details the district’s strategy for welcoming students and staff back to school for the fall semester. The plan provides information for families choosing the Laurens County Virtual Academy (LCVA) option as well as details pertaining to a variety of instructional options for those families who would prefer face-to-face instruction as soon as possible.
Although the district plans to provide in-person instruction as soon as possible, it will do so while implementing protocols like physical distancing, enhanced cleaning and other measures to minimize the risks of COVID-19 transmission.
The district plan for face-to-face instruction is dependent upon the current status of the spread of COVID-19 in Laurens County based on spread risk ratings provided by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
If the spread risk is “Low” (Green Phase), students will attend school five (5) days per week while following all prescribed safety protocols. If the spread risk is “Moderate” (Yellow Phase), each student will be on campus two (2) days per week, and will be doing eLearning the remaining three days. The two days on campus are determined by the student’s last name (children in the same family with different last names will be assigned to the same group of students). If the spread risk is “High” (Red Phase), as it is currently, all students will participate in eLearning for all five (5) days of the week.
LCSD 55 Superintendent, Dr. Ameca Thomas, said, “As parents, educators, community members, and leaders we know every decision we make includes risks and rewards. With the recent rise of COVID-19 cases, the health and safety of our students, staff, families, and the broader Laurens 55 community remain paramount. This is something that we cannot and will not take lightly.”
To help mitigate risk, all staff will take a daily screening health assessment when reporting to work. Student temperature checks will be conducted as they arrive at school each day. Families must use self-check measures to monitor their child’s health closely for symptoms of COVID-19.
Adults or children who are sick or display symptoms of COVID-19 must stay home to prevent the spread of illness. Anyone determined to have a fever will be sent home immediately.
Per the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDOE), all students and staff are now required to wear masks. The district will work to foster a respectful environment in which there are no stigmas associated with doing so.
Students will enter and exit each building at one set of doors. Visitors will not be allowed in the schools for the time being, and family members will not leave their vehicles when picking up or dropping off their children.
In addition, teachers will allow for more breaks for handwashing, while no-touch hand sanitizer units will be placed throughout all buildings.
The district’s custodial staff will significantly increase the wiping down and disinfecting of public spaces and high-touch surfaces during school hours. Each evening, they will conduct a more thorough cleaning, again disinfecting high-touch surfaces like sinks, door handles, tables, and desks.
Families and community members can learn more about the reopening plan and preventive actions being taken to protect public health and safety by reviewing the full LCSD 55 Returns: Reopening Plan available on the district website at www.laurens55.org.
