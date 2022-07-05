In an effort to improve the safety measures currently in place, Laurens County School District 55 will require all students to use clear backpacks starting with the 2022-2023 school year.
Students participating in an extracurricular activity are permitted to carry non-transparent bags to store items pertaining to their particular activity (i.e. band, athletics, etc.). Upon entry into the school, all extracurricular activity bags must be stored in lockers or designated areas.
According to District 55, all bags are subject to search.
The maximum size for non-transparent bags that students are permitted to carry during the school day, such as, lunch boxes, pencil bags, and purses, will be 6” x 9”.
For more information on the clear backpack policy, please click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.