The Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) Board of Trustees recently took action to implement revised COVID-19 quarantine/isolation procedures for students effective Monday, November 1.
The revised procedures reflect that students will only be required to quarantine/isolate if the following conditions exist:
- The student has tested positive for COVID-19.
- The student is showing symptoms of COVID-19. This may/may not be the result of close contact with someone in the school who has tested positive for COVID-19.
- The student resides in the same household as someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Contact tracing will still be done and parents will continue to receive notification if their student has been in close contact with an individual at the school who has tested positive for COVID-19. The revised procedures, however, provide parents an option of whether or not their student will quarantine.
If the parent does not want the student to quarantine, the student may continue to attend school and participate in school activities.
If the parent does want the student to quarantine, the parent must notify the school nurse and a return date will be determined. Absences will be unexcused unless and until the parent contacts the school nurse.
All parents are asked to continuously monitor their student for COVID-19 symptoms. Parents may also contact the school to request the nurse to monitor for symptoms in the student.
