DISTRICT55

At Tuesday’s Laurens District 55 Board of Trustees meeting, the results from the teacher, student and parent opinion survey was presented to the board by Dr. Anna Brink.

Students who responded, 81% were satisfied with the learning environment. 83.4% were also satisfied with the social and physical environment. 80.5% said they are satisfied with school-home relations.

Of the teachers that were surveyed, 86.4% were satisfied with learning environment 89.7% were satisfied with the social and physical environment. 72.4% were also satisfied with school-home environment.

Parents who responded to the survey were 78% satisfied with the learning environment and 71.9% satisfied with school-home relations. 78.1% are satisfied with the social and physical environment.

Dr. Brink also presented the board the State Report Card data. District 55’s on-time graduation is up to 81.8% compared to last year’s 79%. The state average is 83.3%.

Overall student performance for English Language Arts, percent met or exceeding, is 24.3% while the state’s average is 42.6%.

For Mathematics, only 18.3% met/exceeded standards. The state average is 37.3%.  

Students in the graduation cohort who are college or career ready is 53.1%. Students in the graduation cohort who are college and career ready is 22%. 31.4% of students are college ready and 43.7% are career ready.