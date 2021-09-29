At Tuesday’s Laurens District 55 Board of Trustees meeting, the results from the teacher, student and parent opinion survey was presented to the board by Dr. Anna Brink.
Students who responded, 81% were satisfied with the learning environment. 83.4% were also satisfied with the social and physical environment. 80.5% said they are satisfied with school-home relations.
Of the teachers that were surveyed, 86.4% were satisfied with learning environment 89.7% were satisfied with the social and physical environment. 72.4% were also satisfied with school-home environment.
Parents who responded to the survey were 78% satisfied with the learning environment and 71.9% satisfied with school-home relations. 78.1% are satisfied with the social and physical environment.
Dr. Brink also presented the board the State Report Card data. District 55’s on-time graduation is up to 81.8% compared to last year’s 79%. The state average is 83.3%.
Overall student performance for English Language Arts, percent met or exceeding, is 24.3% while the state’s average is 42.6%.
For Mathematics, only 18.3% met/exceeded standards. The state average is 37.3%.
Students in the graduation cohort who are college or career ready is 53.1%. Students in the graduation cohort who are college and career ready is 22%. 31.4% of students are college ready and 43.7% are career ready.
