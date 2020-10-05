To recognize the National School Lunch Program, serving nearly 30 million children each day, Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) schools will celebrate National School Lunch Week from October 12-16.
The theme, “Now Playing: School Lunch!” puts the spotlight on the importance of a healthy school lunch in a child’s life.
National School Lunch Week will highlight the nutritious foods available daily at Laurens District 55 schools.
“School lunches offer students fruits and vegetables, whole grains and milk, and meet federal nutrition standards limiting fat, calories and sodium,” said Wanda Knight, Director of Student Nutrition Services. “National School Lunch Week helps us educate parents and students about all the wonderful benefits of our lunch program.”
The federally-funded National School Lunch Program (NSLP) has been fueling students for success for more than 70 years. LCSD 55 schools meet the USDA requirements for all students to receive a nutritious breakfast and lunch daily at no cost.
The “Now Playing School Lunch” campaign is made possible by the nonprofit School Nutrition Association. Parents and students can follow the fun using the hashtags #NSLW2020, #NowPlayingSchoolLunch and #SchoolLunch.
For more information on National School Lunch Week, visit www.laurens55.org and/or https://schoolnutrition.org/nslw/.
