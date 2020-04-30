Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) elementary schools will have new learning packets available for parents/guardians to pick up on Tuesday, May 5 from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
Parents/guardians should also turn in any of their child's completed work when picking up the new packets.
LCSD 55 will distribute kindergarten through 2nd grade packets through a traffic line process at each school. LCSD 55 asks that everyone visiting the school for learning packet pickup stay inside their vehicle throughout the process. School personnel will pass the materials through the vehicle window and collect any completed work.
Parents/guardians not able to participate in the materials pickup on May 5 should contact their child’s school to schedule an alternate time. All students should continue to complete their 30 for 30 daily reading.
If parents/guardians need packets for a child in grades three through eight due to limited access to online venues for learning, please contact your school’s Principal to arrange to pick up the new materials for those individual students on May 5.
Updates, information, and learning resources are available on the district website at www.laurens55.org.
