Due to the threat of high winds and heavy rain associated with Tropical Storm Nicole, Laurens County School District 55 will shift to e-Learning on Friday, November 11.
All district schools and offices will be closed. Teachers will post assignments for students to complete. There will be no live Google Meets classes.
Athletic events and school celebrations in honor of Veterans Day are canceled.
Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas said, “We are committed to the safety of all Laurens 55 students, staff, and families. School buses cannot be operated with the strong winds that are being predicted.”
The school district expects to return to its normal schedule on Monday, November 14.
