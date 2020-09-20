Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, students in Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) managed to improve the average score on the SAT exam in 2019-2020.
In addition, the percent of students passing an advanced placement (AP) exam with a score of three or higher (on a 5-point scale) also increased.
In 2019-2020, the average SAT score in LCSD 55 was 950 with a 488 in the Evidence-based Reading and Writing (ERW) component and a 462 in the Math college readiness benchmarks. This was a 17-point increase over the 2018-2019 average score of 933 with a 474 in the ERW component and a 459 in the math component.
On AP exams, 43.8 percent of students who took the exams in 2019-2020 scored a three or higher. In 2018-2019, only 40.4 percent of students who took the exams scored a three or higher.
According to district spokesperson, Ed Murray, “Advanced Placement courses may give students the opportunity to receive college credit if they score a three or higher. More importantly, the increased rigor in these courses helps these students be better prepared for college no matter what they score on the exam.”
LCSD 55 Superintendent, Dr. Ameca Thomas, added, “We are certainly proud of our students and their accomplishments. This incremental improvement is encouraging and we expect to see more gains in the future.”
