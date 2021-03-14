To encourage more families to take advantage of the healthy choices available with school breakfast, Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) schools celebrated National School Breakfast Week (NSBW) during March 8-12, 2021.
Busy weekday mornings make it a challenge for many families to find time for a healthy breakfast. Fortunately, LCSD 55 schools offer nutritious school breakfasts, complete with fruit and low-fat or fat-free milk, to ensure students are fueled for learning every school day.
This year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture allows all children to receive school breakfast and lunch for free, without an application, so it’s an excellent time for families to give school breakfast a try.
The NSBW campaign theme, “Score Big with School Breakfast,” reminds the entire school community that school breakfast provides a healthy and energizing start to the day for students. Studies show that students who eat school breakfast are more likely to:
- Reach higher levels of achievement in reading and math
- Score higher on standardized tests
- Have better concentration and memory
- Be more alert
- Maintain a healthy weight
School nutrition professionals and students were encouraged to show their enthusiasm for school breakfast from March 8-12 as the district celebrated NSBW with special menus, activities, and more. The week included school nutrition staff giving out exciting prizes for students in the cafeteria during NSBW.
“A healthy breakfast at the start of the day is a great way to ensure students get the best education they can,” said Wanda Knight, Director of Student Nutrition Services. “National School Breakfast Week helps us educate parents and students about the healthy, great-tasting, and appealing choices we offer.”
The "Score Big with School Breakfast” campaign was made possible by the School Nutrition Association and Kellogg’s®. For more information about school meals, visit www.schoolnutrition.org/SchoolMeals.
