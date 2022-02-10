Families in Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) may utilize a service provided through a partnership of the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) and Mental Health America of Greenville County (MHAGC).
The partnership is a collective effort to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on child well-being. Recognizing that many in our communities are facing struggles, these agencies are working together to sustain the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
“This is a 24-hour, 7-day a week confidential hotline, chat, and texting service that offers a nonjudgmental sounding board for people to talk about life’s struggles and offer a listening ear to provide crisis intervention,” said Dr. Ameca Thomas, Superintendent of LCSD 55. “We do not want anyone to feel hopeless or that they don’t have anywhere to turn for help.”
Students can call 800-273-8255 or text 864-77-TEENS (83367) to be connected with crisis intervention specialists and local resources. Thomas noted, “Students do not have to face crisis situations alone. There is help available.”
As of October 2021, MHAGC reported youth aged 7 to 19 made a total of 2,891 calls, texts, and other messages to the hotline. The top two primary issues shared by youth were suicide and family relationships.
“Our youth are struggling more than ever,” said Jennifer Piver, MHAGC Executive Director. “We see that in the calls where 46% of the youth are experiencing suicidal thoughts. Since school started this year we have intervened in 45 suicide attempts; the youngest was 7 years old.”
MHAGC is also launching a new 988 number in July 2022. Like 911, 988 will serve as a nationwide calling code and easy to remember number that offers support for emotional and suicidal crisis. The number will also be added to student ID badges.
“Our students have and continue to face unprecedented challenges in their academic and home lives,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “We encourage all students who are struggling to cope with loss and adversity to reach out and seek support. This hotline provides a great service that is being utilized more than ever.”
LCSD 55 is offering monthly Parent Academy virtual sessions from February through May.
“The March 24 session topic is Suicide Awareness & Prevention,” noted Thomas. “The session is free and we hope that parents and educators will join in the discussion as we work together to help our young people overcome struggles.”
A link for the Parent Academy session will be posted to the district’s website at www.laurens55.org and the Laurens 55 Facebook page on the day of the event.
For more information about MHAGC and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, please visit https://www.mhagc.org/.
