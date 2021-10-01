Partnering with Van Robotics and the South Carolina Department of Education, Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) recently announced their participation in a research project that features ABii, a desktop-size robot.
With personalized interactions that adapt to a student’s individual learning habits, ABii guides students through ten to fifteen-minute math and reading lessons that are aligned with national standards. ABii adapts to student attention and performance to heighten engagement and close comprehension gaps with varying levels of skill and focus.
Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas explains, "The robot uses machine learning to adjust each math or reading lesson, in real-time, to accommodate individual student needs. Working with ABii, students are likely to engage more consistently in subjects in which they might not have previously been interested.”
ABii builds a historical user profile and uses a recommendation engine to guide students to specific lessons. An assessment feature of the program provides teachers with valuable information about their students’ progress and comprehension.
“This feature will help teachers determine where additional instruction is needed for each student,” said Thomas.
ABii also has a wellness category that includes socioemotional learning, health, and leadership lessons. Using the wellness feature, students will participate in lessons that strengthen social skills, develop problem-solving skills, improve teamwork and collaboration skills, and increase social and emotional intelligence.
ABii personalizes every interaction, adapting to individual learning habits and encouraging students to stay engaged in social-emotional and academic learning.
“I am excited that we are able to partner with Van Robotics and the South Carolina Department of Education to bring this innovative platform to Laurens 55,” said Thomas. “This is just one way we are committed to helping our students mitigate learning loss and provide interventions and academic recovery.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.