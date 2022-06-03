Laurens District 55 recently held its first Amazing Shake, organized by Dr. Tawio Barksdale.
The Amazing Shake, founded by the Ron Clark Academy, is a dynamic and exciting live competition that rallies leaders and role models in a school's community together to teach students about professional skills for success.
An emphasis is placed on teaching students manners, discipline, respect, and how to conduct themselves in a professional environment. This contest allows schools to test students on these skills through a fun and memorable experience and enables the schools to engage with local business leaders. The competition also introduces the students to the networks, roles, opportunities, and career paths that they may not have been exposed to before.
During the Amazing Shake, students learn and develop professional qualities — from the mechanics of a proper handshake to how to “work the room” — so that they are able to present themselves exceptionally well for opportunities today and in the future.
First place winner Jordan Stroud - 8th grader of Hickory Tavern Middle School also facilitated by Whitney Jackson
Second place winner Junior Diaz-Reynoso - Laurens Middle School.
Third place winner Mia Ramirez - Laurens Middle School also facilitated by Kashenna Cunningham.
First place winner won a 32-inch smart TV. Second place winner won a pair of AirPod pros and third place winner won a fire stick.
