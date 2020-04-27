The Laurens District 55 Board of Trustees approved contracts for the 2020-2021 academic year including naming Dr. Anna Brink as the new Director of Federal Programs, Accountability and Professional Development.
Brink will be joining the district office after most recently serving as principal at Laurens Middle School and E.B. Morse Elementary.
In other business, Superintendent Dr. Stephen Peters reported that District 55 will be receiving $1.9 million in stimulus funding.
“We know the budget will be slim,” said Peters. "You'll be hearing more about that in May."
Peters also reported that plans are being made to possibly host the LDHS 2020 graduation at K.C. Hanna Stadium in late June.
Peters said that administration issued a survey to seniors with four options for graduation. The plan would be to give each senior three tickets instead of the six tickets normally issued. This would allow everyone to practice social distancing.
According to Peters, logistics still must be worked out including technology and live streaming for those not able to attend.
District 55 owns the property where P&T Hardware was once located on Hwy. 221. Peters said that property is currently being demolished and District 55 will be landscaping and beautifying that corner.
