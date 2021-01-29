Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) will return to face-to-face instruction for all students not enrolled in the Laurens County Virtual Academy (LCVA) on Monday, February 1, 2021.
On Friday, January 29, in preparation for the second semester, LCSD 55 hosted a professional development event for teachers and school leadership. This special event was held virtually and was led by Hope and Wade King, a dynamic husband and wife duo who are passionate about the world of education.
The Kings provided a keynote address, Set the Stage to Engage, that focused on engagement strategies, classroom management, and rigor. After the keynote, the Kings led a workshop called the Plate of Priorities. The workshop focused on how teachers need to find “balance” in their professional lives as educators.
The goal is for teachers to find ways to effectively establish classroom habits and planning practices that help them set their sights on high quality and equitable education for all students.
The Kings, graduates of Anderson University in Anderson, SC, travel the country speaking at schools and conferences, inspiring and training teachers and working to help educators make school a place where students want to learn each and every day. The Kings are co-authors of the best-selling book The Wild Card and a children’s book, The Wild Card Kids.
Dr. Ameca C. Thomas, LCSD 55 Superintendent, who arranged for this special professional development opportunity, said, “We wanted to do something special for our teachers and leadership teams with this professional development day. This school year has been challenging in so many ways and one element of this professional development was the recognition of how hard our teachers work and what a tremendous job they do – whether it is in normal times or challenging times like those we face today. As the second semester begins, we wanted to inspire, energize, and refresh the L55 team and encourage everyone to strive to become better every day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.