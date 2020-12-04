Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) will begin on-campus COVID-19 testing next week.
Superintendent, Dr. Ameca Thomas announced, “LCSD 55 will begin on campus testing for both students and staff who may become symptomatic for COVID-19 on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Student testing will require parent permission and staff testing will be voluntary. However, for anyone who is symptomatic, student or staff, and opts not to take a COVID-19 test for confirmation, LCSD 55 will require that they isolate for at least 10 days.”
Testing on campus will only be available to individuals who may become symptomatic during the school day. Anyone who becomes symptomatic while off campus should utilize other testing sites or opportunities for testing and remain off campus until they receive a negative result or complete a 10-day period of isolation.
The testing capability is the result of Governor Henry McMasters’ making test kits available to all South Carolina public schools.
Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Jody Penland, met with the school nurses on Tuesday, November 24, to discuss the protocols and procedures for administering the tests. Test kits arrived in the district on Friday and LCSD 55 will distribute them to the schools on Monday and Tuesday next week. School nurses will also receive additional personal protective equipment (PPE) for use during the testing process.
Thomas added, “We expect this to make it more likely that individuals who may have mild symptoms that mirror more common ailments will get tested. This way, we can help reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
This testing along with an announced revision in LCSD 55’s quarantine policy (moving from 14 days to 10 days for those who do not show any symptoms of the disease), will increase time on campus for both students and staff.
