Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) will take advantage of the increased awareness regarding virtual meeting opportunities to engage parents in a new series of workshops.
“As we continue to focus on children's social-emotional learning and mental health, we will begin our Parent Academy Series,” said Dr. Ameca Thomas, LCSD 55 Superintendent. “These workshops will be for parents and student caregivers to help raise awareness around mental health conditions and social-emotional learning. As our school district continues to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to focus on the whole child and provide home support for our families to help them support their child's academic and emotional well-being.”
The first Parent Academy event is scheduled for March 4 from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Parents and caregivers can register here (click on link) or go to www.laurens55.org. The topic for the March 4 event is Social Emotional Learning (SEL): Strengthening the Mental Health of Children: What is social-emotional learning? Why is it important? What are simple ways to teach and model SEL to your children? The presenter for the first session will be Tom McSheehy, MSW, LSW.
Future sessions are scheduled for March 11, March 18 and April 22. Topics for future sessions will include mental health warning signs, facts and statistics on mental health conditions, suicide awareness and prevention, managing emotions, building connections, how to approach your child/student, and how to work with school staff.
Registrants for each event will receive a link and reminder via email on the day of the event.
