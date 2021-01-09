Laurens County School District 55 announced on Saturday night that they will continue with eLearning for the week of January 11.
District 55 started back to school on January 4 with eLearning but plans were in place to go back to face-to-face learning on January 11.
"We have been closely monitoring the data for the past few days," said Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas. "After discussion with local city officials, health officials and reviewing the current data for today, we have decided that it is the safest decision to move to eLearning for the week of January 11th."
Thomas said that teachers will work remotely from home.
