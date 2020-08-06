Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) will distribute free school supplies to LCSD 55 students on Friday, August 28 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.
This drive through event will be held at the LCSD 55 District Offices at 301 Hillcrest Dr. in Laurens. Participants will enter the district office parking lot from N. Caroline Street and follow the traffic signs posted for the pick up route through the parking lot. Everyone must remain in their car throughout the pick up process.
Because supplies are limited, preregistration is required for the event (go to: https://lcsd55back2school.eventbrite.com or call the District Office at 864-984-3568).
To receive the free school supplies, participants must have their ticket and the student(s) must be present in the car.
Dr. Ameca Thomas, LCSD 55 Superintendent, said, “We are excited to be able to offer this opportunity to our parents and students. We are grateful to the United Way of Laurens County and other gracious donors who have made this event possible.”
The list of supplies the students will receive includes backpacks, pencils, pens, notebooks, colored pencils, and markers. The exact supplies received will vary based on whether the student is an elementary, middle, or high school student.
