Between preparing healthy food, adhering to strict nutrition standards, navigating student food allergies, and offering service with a smile, Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) nutrition professionals have a lot on their plate.
To celebrate their hard work and commitment, LCSD 55 schools will celebrate School Lunch Hero Day on May 7. This day, celebrated annually since 2013, was designated by The School Nutrition Association and Jarrett Krosoczka, author of the “Lunch Lady” graphic novel series.
School Lunch Hero Day provides parents, students, school staff, and communities with an opportunity to thank those who provide healthy meals to nearly 30 million of America’s students each school day.
All across the school district, school nutrition professionals will be honored and recognized by students, school staff, parents, and the community. In LCSD 55, our Student Nutrition heroes have been on the front lines while serving meals throughout the pandemic. LCSD 55 Student Nutrition has now served over 1.5 million meals since last March 2020.
“School nutrition employees must balance many roles and follow numerous federal, state, and local regulations to ensure safe and healthy meals are available in schools. School Lunch Hero Day provides the opportunity for everyone to thank these hardworking heroes,” said Wanda Knight, LCSD 55 Director of Student Nutrition Services.
Federal nutrition standards ensure that school cafeterias always offer low-fat or fat-free milk, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein. School meals also meet limits on calories, sodium, and unhealthy fats.
The importance and nutritional value of school meals are well documented. For many children, school lunch is the most important and nutrient-rich meal of their day.
Get the details about School Lunch Hero Day at www.schoollunchheroday.com. To learn more about the school nutrition program for LCSD 55, visit www.laurens55.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.