march school board meeting

The Laurens District 55 School Board held their monthly meeting on Monday night at the district office. 

Here are some news and notes from the meeting:

  • District 55 approved 38 new courses for the next school year. 
  • The Parent Academy Series was held March 4 with 153 registered and March 11 with 54 registered. The March 18 session was rescheduled to April 15th from 6-7 p.m. An additional workshop is scheduled for April 22 and is open to those who didn’t attend the previous sessions. Dr. Thomas stated there will be a separate workshop in Spanish at the same time.
  • A virtual Career Fair for District 55 employment is set for this Thursday from 11 am until 4 pm. It is open to anyone pursuing a variety of careers in education. There will be human resource staff there to assist. Applicants will be able to submit their resumes for immediate consideration.