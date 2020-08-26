On Tuesday, August 25, Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) announced that they would begin the school year on a hybrid schedule.
LCSD 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas announced that, “According to the current community spread levels reported this week by DHEC, Laurens County’s spread risk is currently ranked as moderate. This means that we will start school on September 8 in the Hybrid Learning Phase (Yellow Phase). For the first week of school, the Green Team will attend on Tuesday, September 8, and Wednesday, September 9. The Gold Team will attend on Thursday, September 10, and Friday, September 11.”
“Green” and “Gold” are the designations given to the groups of students who will attend school two (2) days each week on a hybrid schedule. On the other three days of the week, students will be working in an eLearning environment.
LCSD 55 sent a call alert and email message to all parents. LCSD 55 asks that any parent of an LCSD 55 student who did not receive the call alert or email message contact your school administration to ensure that LCSD 55 has the correct phone numbers and emails in the PowerSchool system.
Thomas added, “We are pleased with the report from DHEC and we are very hopeful that this positive trend will continue and we will soon be able to return to full five day per week face-to-face instruction with our students. We ask that everyone continue to observe recommended safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in order to help slow its spread.“
