Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) is offering two virtual sessions in October as part of the district’s Parent Academy initiative.
The district is working with Teaching Heart Institute and the National Alliance on Mental Illness to provide the informative sessions for the community.
“Although this is known as our Parent Academy, anyone can participate and gain useful knowledge from the expert presenters of these sessions,” said Dr. Ameca Thomas, LCSD 55 Superintedent.
Both hour-long sessions are scheduled for Thursday, October 28. The first, “In Focus Parent Resources”, will begin at 11:45 a.m. and is planned for those who prefer a lunch and learn format.
“We understand that families have various activities in the evenings, so we are providing a midday option in hopes of allowing more people to participate,” noted Thomas.
The second session, “Ending the Silence”, will take place from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. Sessions are virtual and are provided at no charge to participants. Registration is required and can be completed by visiting www.laurens55.org and clicking on the Parent Academy Series block.
“Laurens 55 has guidance and mental health counselors available at every school for students, parents, and staff who may need help in addressing social, emotional, or mental health matters,” said Thomas. “A request for confidential assistance can be made by contacting the school.”
