Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas has announced that the virtual town hall meeting scheduled for Tuesday, September 14, 2021, will be rescheduled.
“I am very appreciative to those planning to participate on September 14, and apologize for any inconvenience,” said Superintendent Thomas.
The virtual town hall meeting is intended as a forum for addressing questions regarding projected growth in Laurens County and the potential impact on district schools. Superintendent Thomas noted that citizens may still submit questions to http://community_talk@laurens55.org/.
Details of the rescheduled event will be published at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.