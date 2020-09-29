The Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) Board of Trustees met on Monday night to receive updates on the status of school operations in COVID-19 conditions.
LCSD 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas presented her report to the board, first highlighting the delivery of school supplies to students and a grant received by Ford Elementary School to provide students with fresh fruit and vegetables. Thomas then highlighted the extension of free meals with curbside pick-up through December 31, 2020 and innovative arts grants received by five of LCSD 55’s nine schools.
After addressing other issues related to technology, attendance, and 2019-2020 SAT and AP test scores, Thomas presented an update on school operations with recommendations for adjustments to the re-opening plan based on staff and community surveys and the experience of the first four weeks of school.
Thomas said, “The health and safety of our staff and students remain a top priority;” but she recommended that, moving forward, the school district should remain in the “hybrid” phase of operations when the risk of the spread of COVID-19, as determined by the Department of Health and Environmental Controls (DHEC), is either medium or high. Thomas based the recommendation on the district’s ability to properly social distance with students in the “hybrid” phase.
In addition, Thomas recommended that LCSD 55 follow DHEC guidance for flu outbreaks in determining when to shut down a classroom or whole school in relation to the number of positive COVID-19 cases. In the event of any shut down, students would still participate in eLearning.
Thomas then stated, “We are awaiting the arrival of additional plexiglass ordered through the state that will allow us to increase the number of students we may safely have on campus.”
Thomas recommended that 5K and first grade students would be the first students to return to full 5-day face-to-face learning by October 12, 2020. LCSD 55 will add other groups of students as the district works out the logistics using plexiglass or other means to properly social distance students.
Following the report from Thomas, there was some debate among the board members with Trustee Cathy Little and Trustee Mike Hughes advocating for an immediate return to full 5-day face-to-face learning for all students.
While every trustee and the superintendent expressed the desire to return to a normal school schedule and environment, there were still many concerns about the health and safety of both students and staff that preclude that move at this time. When a motion was presented to approve the adjustments recommended by Thomas, the board voted 5 – 2 in favor of the motion, with Little and Hughes dissenting.
In other business, Board Chairman Robby Bell formed a committee to review the process for safely providing a public participation option. The board suspended the public participation process (Policy BEDH) at the April 2020 Board of Trustees meeting after Governor Henry McMaster closed schools due to COVID-19. Bell charged the committee with developing recommendations for providing public participation. The committee (made up of Trustees Susan Calhoun-Ware, Mike Hughes, and Terri Martin) will report their recommendations to the full board at the October meeting.
