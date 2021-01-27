Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) will return to face-to-face instruction for all students not enrolled in the Laurens County Virtual Academy (LCVA) on Monday, February 1, 2021.
The LCSD 55 Board of Trustees expressed their support for the move at their regular January meeting of the board. While data still shows Laurens County in the high risk category for the spread of COVID-19, LCSD 55 will begin the second semester with students and staff on campus. All safety protocols will still be in effect and rigorously enforced to ensure the district stays as healthy as possible.
Dr. Ameca C. Thomas, LCSD 55 Superintendent, said, “We will continue to work with local and county officials to help mitigate the impact of this pandemic on our community. By extending eLearning throughout the month of January, we believe we have done everything we can to reduce the potential for cases in our schools. Now it is time for us to try to bring back a degree of normalcy for our children and our school communities.”
LCSD 55 was providing face-to-face instruction prior to the beginning of the winter holiday. The district originally planned for a week of eLearning after the holidays and recommended that everyone take that opportunity to self-quarantine before returning to school. A severe spike in COVID-19 cases and high positive test rates prompted the change to a full month of eLearning.
District officials will continue to monitor data and consult with local and state health officials.
Thomas added, “This pandemic will continue to be a concern until there is widespread distribution of the vaccine. Until then, we will do everything possible to keep our students and staff safe while advancing the goal of student growth in knowledge and skills.”
