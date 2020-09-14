In a letter and phone call on Monday afternoon, Laurens District 55 informed parents and guardians that they will transition to hybrid "yellow" phase instruction beginning Monday, Sept. 21.
Students assigned to the green team will meet for face-to-face instruction on Monday and Tuesday. Students assigned to the gold team will meet for face-to-face instruction on Thursday and Friday. The remaining days of the week will consist of eLearning.
