Two District 56 administrators issued statements on Friday in reference to the death of Jasmin Peake, a 14-year-old Clinton High School student that died in an ATV accident on Thursday in Joanna.
According to the SC Highway Patrol, Peake and 14-year-old Madison Simmons were on an ATV that crossed Milton Road in Joanna, hitting a tractor trailer. Both teenagers died at the scene.
"The students and staff at Clinton High School are saddened and hurt by the death of Jasmin Peake, one of our 9th grade virtual students," said Dr. Martha Brothers, Principal of Clinton High School. "According to her teachers, Jasmin was a personable, vibrant young lady who enjoyed her classes and enjoyed interacting with her teachers and fellow students.
"We pray for peace and comfort for Jasmin's family and friends as they face the days ahead. I hope they feel the love and support that we are all sending from her Red Devil family. Jasmin Peake will always be part of Red Devil Nation."
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of two young lives filled with promise and taken much too soon," said Dr. David O'Shields, Superintendent of Laurens County School District 56. "We embrace the families during this time of grief and pray for their comfort during the difficult times ahead. Our district and schools grieve with the families."
