The District 56 Board of Trustees has affirmed its decision to open schools Sept. 8 with in-person instruction and a virtual option, and not adopt a virtual opening and later hybrid model for the opening.
Schools have been closed in South Carolina since March 17 because of the on-going Coronavirus-COVID-19 pandemic. In Laurens County, 49 people have died with the virus and the serious respiratory disease that it can cause - 15% of the positive cases in Laurens County are in the birth to age 20 range.
Board Member Dr. Patsy Sadler made the motion, seconded by Jan Simmons, to go to an all-virtual opening. Sadler said that is the only model that fully complies with medical advice about the safety of re-opening schools. Board Member Kimberly Williams-Carter voted with Sadler and Simmons.
Board Chairman Jim Barton and members Keith Richardson, Tammy Stewart and Edna McGee voted “against” a virtual-only opening.
Sadler asked for a “hybrid model option” at the board’s Aug. 10 called meeting. Instead, at the Aug. 17 called meeting, the administration presented the option of having individual classes go to all-virtual for 2 weeks if 20% of the class members test positive for the coronavirus (in a class of 20 students, that’s 4 infections). That is the State’s Flu Criteria - SC DHEC will not present a separate COVID-19 Criteria to the state’s school districts, Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields said.
Students in 5K through 8th grades will go to school in-person at assigned times for small groups, Aug. 31 - Sept. 4 for LEAP Days. These will be times for remedial testing and to show the new coronavirus-prevention protocols.
Then, all students will have the option of returning to class, 5-days-a-week, face-to-face with teachers and staff, for a full school day, except those whose families have enrolled them in the Laurens County Virtual Academy.
“We need to be in school,” Richardson said.
“We all care passionately about this district,” Stewart said.
Barton said, “I felt persecuted” that the State of South Carolina did not make a re-opening decision for all districts to carry out, based on data. He added that he understands, however, that all districts are different, and that’s why decisions were left in local hands (but approved by the State Superintendent of Education).
Sadler said no district should return to in-person instruction until the rate of COVID-19 infection is at or below 5%. Barton said that is 1 of 3 criteria set forth by the SC education re-start group, accelerateED.
Sadler was asking for District 56 to come up with a “hybrid model” adapted for the schools of Clinton and Joanna (enrollment projected at 2,700). A common model is to divide the students into two groups -- one group attends class in-person Monday and Thursday, the other attends Tuesday and Friday, with Wednesday as a “virtual day” for all. On the days when they are not in class, they would be assigned to work on projects, through their virtual education portals.
Sadler said having school buildings occupied less, with a designated full-cleaning day and constant cleaning every day, along with masks and social distancing is the only way to keep students and staff reasonably safe.
Sadler said results from Georgia where schools already are open, and from colleges whose students returned and went to parties show the nation is not ready for a full in-person learning environment.
Gov. Henry McMaster said he prefers a Sept. 8 opening with full, 5 days a week, in-person, in-school learning and a virtual option for families that want one. State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman has mandated masks-wearing on buses, and policies have been set forth for wearing masks and face-shields in school buildings. If staff attendance is less than 90% at a school site due to COVID-19 cases, the building will be closed. Students and staff will transition to virtual learning for 2 weeks; at the end of that time, everyone will return to face-to-face instruction.
District 56 still has 3 weeks to monitor other districts and gauge the local COVID-19 infection rate before its schools re-open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.