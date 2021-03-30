Laurens County School District 56 announced on Tuesday changes to their administrative team for the 2021-2022 school year.
Eddie Marshall, current Principal of Joanna-Woodson Elementary, is assuming the position of Director of Federal Programs and Elementary Instruction. Marshall has worked in the district since August of 2000. He has served in multiple capacities in the district, including teacher, curriculum coordinator, assistant principal and principal of Joanna-Woodson for the past 12 years.
Josie Kate Haupfear will assume the role of Director of Secondary Instruction and Career and Technical Education. Haupfear has worked in District 56 since August of 2000. She has served in various capacities across the district including teacher, assistant principal, principal, and director of the 8th/9th grades at Clinton High School. Most recently, she has served as the Director of Federal Programs since 2015.
Arneice Renwick, current Assistant Principal at Clinton Middle School, will move into the role of Principal at Joanna-Woodson Elementary. Renwick came to the district in August of 2001 as a teacher at Bell Street Middle School. She has served the district as a curriculum facilitator and 4K center director prior to serving as the Assistant Principal of Clinton Middle School for the past 6 years.
